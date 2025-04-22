Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry Mobilizes 5,000 Madrasahs for Nationwide Tree-Planting Campaign

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has launched a nationwide tree-planting initiative involving more than 5,000 madrasahs to mark Earth Day on April 22, 2025.

The “One Million Matoa Trees Movement” was officially launched on the campus of the Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) in Cimanggis, Depok, and simultaneously followed online by ministry officials across all provinces.

The tree-planting will be carried out in phases throughout the year, with an initial target of 50,000 trees to be planted in school environments across Indonesia.

According to Nyayu Khodijah, Director of Curriculum, Facilities, Institutions, and Student Affairs (KSKK) at the Ministry, 5.000 madrasahs are participating in the campaign.

Also Read: President Prabowo Faces Dilemma Over Gaza Evacuation Plan

“Following the Minister’s directive, tomorrow we are mobilizing 4,085 public and 714 private Adiwiyata-designated madrasahs to begin planting fifty thousands of trees in their respective environments,” said Nyayu in Jakarta on Monday.

This effort aligns with one of the eight priority programs of Minister Nasaruddin Umar, the Eco-Theology Program, which aims to strengthen ecological awareness rooted in religious values.

The movement emphasizes the role of educational institutions in promoting environmental consciousness and action. Nyayu said that the initiative encourages schools to integrate sustainability into daily practices.

“Madrasahs play a vital role in educating people about environmental stewardship. This campaign is a concrete step toward greening school environments and fostering a culture of care for nature,” she said.

Also Read: AWG and STAI Hold a Seminar in Commemorating 70 Years of the Asian-African Conference

The Ministry is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Forestry to supply tree seedlings. This partnership is regulated under the Ministry of Religious Affairs Circular No. 182 of 2025.

“We have coordinated with the Ministry of Forestry to distribute tree seedlings to both public and private madrasahs,” Nyayu noted.

She called on all madrasahs to take part in preserving the environment through educational efforts and tree planting, saying, “We are committed to nurturing a better planet through community-based action and environmental awareness.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US Ambassador to Indonesia Resigns Amid Political Transition and Global Tensions