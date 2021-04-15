Indonesian Students Win Moscow Innovative Technologies

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian student team of Bogor Institute Agriculture (IPB) succes to develop Iqropolly innovation so that it won a gold medal award at the Moscow International Salon of Invention and Innovative Technologies in Russia.

“Iqropolly is a media for teaching da’wah for children. Inspired by the game of monopoly, Iqropolly teaches the Qur’an and character development. “Said Eva Lihotma Br Sipahutar as team leader, in a statement received by MINA on Wednwmesday, April 14.

” We commitment to continue this education, is one of make Iqropolly model a more different by prioritizing character values ​​or character based on Islam for children. This game is very helping and really helps the younger siblings to apply it, ”he said.

The Iqropolly developers currently consist of Eva Lihotma Br Sipahutar from the Faculty of Agriculture, Mega Ainun Ayu Wulandari (Faculty of Agriculture), and Sindi Pratika (Faculty of Human Ecology). The three are IPB students who are members of the Pondok Inspiration Program.

Eva and two her patner hope, Iqropolly becoming interesting lesson for students so that it can continue to be developed and maintained.

In addition, the future also this game can be

reach various regions in Indonesia so that its benefits can be even wider.

Eva continue Iqropolly is sought to be able to reach the digital world to reach smartphones.

“We think now, gadget has become public

consumption for both adults and children. So, it is important for us to take part in touching this area so that the benefits generated can be even wider, InsyaAllah, “she said. (T/Hju/RE1)

