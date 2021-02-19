Indonesian, Singaporean FM Discusses ASEAN’s Steps towards Myanmar

Singapore, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan discussed possible ASEAN steps to handle the situation in Myanmar.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed this during their meeting in Singapore on Thursday.

“They express great concern over the situation and hope that all parties involved will maintain dialogue towards a peaceful resolution and national reconciliation in Myanmar, including a return to the path of transition to democracy,” Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Both also agreed that ASEAN can play an important role in facilitating constructive dialogue and restoring normalcy and stability in Myanmar.

ASEAN could promote inclusive dialogue with all key stakeholders, including Myanmar’s external partners.

They also expressed strong support for the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Myanmar to be held as soon as possible, to facilitate a constructive exchange of views and identify possible paths forward.

The two Foreign Ministers also took the opportunity to reaffirm excellent bilateral relations and for the two countries to continue exploring areas for further cooperation amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)