Indonesian MUI-Mayor of Hebron Agrees to Build Indonesian Hospital

The Signing of MOU for the construction of the Indonesian Hospital in Hebron by MUI and Mayor Hebron (photo: Indonesian Embassy in Amman)

Amman, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and Mayor of Hebron, Palestine agreed to build a joint construction of Indonesian Hospital in Palestine to be erected on a 4000 m2 waqf land in Hebron, West Bank.

Previously, there was an Indonesian Hospital in Gaza that initiated by the MER-C that have four floors.

The agreement was stated in the MOU signed by the Chairperson of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Division, Muhyiddin Djunaidi, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and the Mayor of Hebron City, Tayser Abu Sneineh in Amman, Jordan, according to a press release received by MINA on Tuesday.

The cost required for the construction of hospital is about US$ 6.745 million. MUI is committed to donating US$ 5.915 million, while the rest comes from the Hebron city government.

The hospital is planned to accommodate 1 2 million patients in the Hebron who need medical assistance, especially for physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

The signing of the MOU was also witnessed by the Indonesian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan and Palestine, Andy Rachmianto, the delegation from Indonesia consisting of MUI, the Indonesian Engineers Association, and the philanthropic of Dompet Duafa. While from Palestine, the Minister of Local Government, Mayor of Hebron, and Deputy Ambassador of Palestine to Jordan

At the event, the Minister of Local Government expressed his gratitude from the Palestinian President, Mahmud Abbas to Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the people of Indonesia.

Furthermore, the Mayor of Hebron welcomed the attention given by the people of Indonesia to the fate of Palestinian people. And Palestinian people always consider Indonesia as their close relatives who are ready to help whenever.

“The construction of the hospital is a tangible form of the commitment and great support of the Indonesian people for the suffering of Palestinian people. After the construction of the first Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, ten years ago, the construction of the second hospital in the West Bank is expected to provide benefits to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian people, ” Andy said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)