Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Supports AWG’s Palestine Solidarity Week

Director of the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa Directorate of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bagus Hendraning Kobarsyih (second from right) received the 2021 Palestine Solidarity Week Proposal, from the Chair of the Presidium of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) M Anshorullah (center) at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Building, Friday (12/02/2020). (Photo: Special)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Middle East Directorate, Asia Pacific and Africa Directorate supports the event of Palestine Solidarity Week initiated by the humanitarian agency Aqsa Working Group (AWG) on 22-29 November 2021.

Director of the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa Directorate of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bagus Hendraning Kobarsyih emphasized that various efforts to support Palestine in fighting for their rights and independence are in the interest of Indonesia and all stakeholders in the international arena.

“We support this activity as much as we can and in our ability to make Palestine Solidarity Week a success,” said Bagus when receiving a delegation from the leadership of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) led by Chairman of the AWG Presidium M. Anshorullah and Head of Partnership and Cooperation Division Rana Setiawan at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Building, Jakarta on Friday.

He said that fighting for Palestinian independence was Indonesia’s promise since holding the Asian-African Conference (KAA) in Bandung in 1955. Of the 29 countries that attended, only Palestine had not been independent until now.

“Therefore, Indonesia has been aggressively voicing the interests of Palestine from the past until now,” he said.

Chairman of the AWG Presidium M Anshorullah stated, AWG will try to always present activities that aim to educate about the importance of Muslims defending Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian people, as well as the world community to continue to fight for Palestinian independence from Israeli occupation.

During the 2021 Palestine Solidarity Week, Anshor continued, the AWG, which has 13 bureaus throughout Indonesia, including the special bureau in Gaza, Palestine, will hold several activities. One of them is holding a workshop by inviting pro-Palestinian figures and interfaith non-governmental organizations.

In each bureau, he continued, there is a network of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding Schools. They will be embraced by AWG to carry out competitions related to Palestine at Palestine Solidarity Week this November.

Palestine Solidarity Week will also be held by AWG in various activities such as speech competitions, article writing competitions, brainstorming, coloring competitions, poetry writing/reading competitions, as well as “Humanity Collaboration Supports Palestine” workshops.

In addition, in the activity with the theme “Moving in congregation to liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine”, AWG will hold the launch of the book “Liberation of the Aqsa Mosque, the Obligation of All Muslims”, photo exhibition, Millenial Peacemaker Forum talk show, Palestinian film roadshow, Gowes Al-Aqsa, and the raising of the Palestinian flag on the top of the mountain.

Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of the Muslims for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

AWG Institute was formed based on the decision made by the Final Session of the Al-Aqsa International Conference in Jakarta, on 20 Sha’ban 1429 H or 21 August 2008 M.

Al-Aqsa International Conference was attended by elements of the leadership of Islamic mass organizations, embassies of a number of Muslim countries, leaders of general educational institutions and Islamic education, leaders of da’wah institutions, leaders of Islamic mass media and a number of individuals who concentrate on the struggle of Muslims in the context of the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)