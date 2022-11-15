Indonesian Government No Longer Requires Meningitis Vaccine For Umrah Pilgrims

Jakarta, MINA – The government of Saudi Arabia provided easing for Umrah pilgrims, no longer required to have a meningitis vaccine

This rule was then followed up by the Government of Indonesia by issuing Circular Letter Number HK.02.02/C.I/9325/2022 concerning Implementation of Meningitis Vaccination for Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims, which was issued on 11 November 2022.

Although not required, the Indonesian Ministry of Health still recommends Meningitis vaccination and other vaccinations for prospective pilgrims who have comorbid diseases.

Meningitis vaccination aims to protect yourself from the risk of disease transmission in the midst of a gathering of many people from various parts of the world.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health dr. Muhammad Syahril said meningitis vaccination was part of the protection and prevention of dangerous diseases for pilgrims who had comorbidities.

Previously, Meningococcal Meningitis vaccination was mandatory for those who came to Saudi Arabia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)