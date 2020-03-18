Indonesian Government Extends Corona Emergency Status Until May 29

Jakarta, MINA – The Government of Indonesia through National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) extended the status of certain emergencies due to the coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19) in Indonesia until May 29, 2020.

It was stated in Decree No. 13A of 2020 signed by the Head of BNPB Doni Monardo. In a decree received by MINA on Tuesday (17/3), BNPB set a 91-day emergency response period from February 29 to May 29, 2020.

Based on the confirmed letter, there were four points decided by the Head of BNPB. The following is the contents of the decree concerning the extension of status of certain emergencies from the disease epidemic due to coronavirus in Indonesia.

First, to determine the extension of status of certain emergencies from disease outbreaks due to corona virus in Indonesia.

Second, the extension of the status of certain conditions referred to in the FIRST dictum is valid for 91 (ninety-one) days, calculated from February 29, 2020 to May 29, 2020.

Third, all costs incurred as a result of the stipulation of this Decree are charged to the Ready-to-use Funds that are in the National Disaster Management Agency.

Fourth, this decree shall come into force on the date of stipulation with the provisions that if there is an error in the future there will be improvements as appropriate.

Until Tuesday,. March 17, the government has announced that there are 172 patients confirmed to have Covid-19, there are eight people who have recovered from treatment, and five people have died after being tested positive for contracting Covid-19.

The government also urges citizens to conduct social distancing, such as avoiding large numbers of mass public meetings, with the intent and purpose of preventing the spread of coronavirus to and from other people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)