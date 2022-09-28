Indonesian Football FIFA Ranking Up To 152, After Defeating Curacao

Bogor, MINA – The FIFA ranking of the Indonesian Football National Team has risen three places from 155 to 152 in the world after picking up two victories over the Curacao in the recent FIFA Matchday September 2022.

The first victory was won by the Garuda squad with a score of 3-2 on Sunday at GBLA Bandung. Meanwhile, Indonesia won 2-1 at the Pakansari Stadium, Bogor on Tuesday night.

With two victories over the Curacao National Team in FIFA Matchday, the points for the Indonesian National Team increased to 14.82 points. Total with a value of 1034.1 points from the previous 1019.19.

The additional 14.82 points made the Indonesian national team overtake the three countries above it, namely the Dominican Republic (1,031 points), Yemen (1,023 points) and Afghanistan (1,023 points).

The Garuda squad is only two points adrift of Andorra in 151st position in the world.

The Indonesian national team will play in Thailand’s 2022 AFF Cup on December 20 to January 16, 2023. Then, the 2023 Asian Cup which is scheduled to take place from June 16 to July 16, 2023. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)