Indonesian Citizens in Myanmar Urged to Return

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Embassy in Yangon appealed to Indonesian citizens and their families who are in Myanmar and do not have the need to return to their homeland.

Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said Indonesian citizens were encouraged to return home by taking advantage of commercial flights that are currently still available.

Meanwhile, Indonesian citizens who are still in Myanmar remain calm and stay silent at their respective residences, avoiding traveling, including to work if there is no urgent need.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon continue to monitor the development of the situation in Myanmar. It is currently considered not urgent to evacuate Indonesian citizens,” Faizasyah told Anadolu Agency via text message on Friday.

Faizasyah stated that he paid attention to the current situation at the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon to set the standby status II.

Rarlier, NGOs monitoring political prisoners in Myanmar said that more than 50 were killed and nearly 1,500 people had been arrested in connection with the military coup from February 1 to March 1, 2021.

The Association of Assistants for Political Prisoners (AAPP) reported that as of March 3, a total of 1,498 people had been arrested, charged or sentenced in connection with the military coup.

“To date, more than 50 people have been killed due to violence and arbitrary repression,” the AAPP said in its statement in Myanmar on Thursday.

The AAPP also said that 1,192 people were still imprisoned or facing prosecution, including 4 who had already been convicted.

“AAPP pays tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives and freedom to fight for democracy and human rights,” said AAPP.

The AAPP said that although the Myanmar junta launched acts of “terrorism” against the protesters, the demonstrators continued their peaceful protest against the military coup across the country.

AAPP said the military launched attacks on peaceful protesters in Yangon, Mandalay, Pyin Oo Lwin, Myingyan, Monywa, Mawlamyine, Loikaw, Yay, Myitkyina, Hpakant, Pyay, Pathein, Taung Twin Gyi, Shwebo, Myan Aung and Salin.

“During the crackdown, residents were faced with stun grenades, smoke bombs, tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition,” explained AAPP.

UN envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener noted 38 people died on Wednesday following mass anti-coup protests in Myanmar. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)