Indonesian-Brunei Foreign Minister Discuss Situation in Myanmar

Bandar Seri Begawan, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi discussed the current situation in Myanmar after the coup during a visit to Brunei Darussalam on Wednesday.

She met Brunei Darussalam’s Foreign Minister, Dato Erywan and paid a courtesy visit to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah.

“In the meeting we also exchanged ideas about the development of the situation in Myanmar, and how ASEAN can play a role in helping Myanmar to get out of this situation and continue the process of democratic transition, “said Retno in an online press conference after the meeting.

As is well known, Brunei Darussalam currently holds the Chair of ASEAN.

Indonesia believes that the ASEAN mechanism is the most appropriate to assist Myanmar in overcoming these problems.

“The principles that we understand to help Myanmar are respecting the principle of non-interference, prioritizing constructive engagement, prioritizing the safety and welfare of the people of Myanmar, and contributing to finding the best solution for the people of Myanmar, including helping to transition to democracy that involves all stakeholders or democratic transition inclusively, “said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Brunei emphasized the importance of the Foreign Ministers of ASEAN countries to immediately hold a meeting in order to find solutions to problems in Myanmar. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)