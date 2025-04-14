SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Sends 20 Preachers to the UAE for Religious Moderation Training

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

3 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has sent 20 selected preachers from various regions of Indonesia to participate in a religious training program, Daurah Tadrib Du’at, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This program is a partnership between Kemenag and the UAE’s General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf), designed to enhance the skills and cultural awareness of Indonesian preachers.

The delegation includes representatives from Islamic organizations, universities, pesantren (Islamic boarding schools), religious counselors, and alumni from the National Preachers Council.

During the program, participants will engage in team-building activities, capacity-building sessions, and visits to the UAE Fatwa Authority, historical mosques, and museums.

Ahmad Zayadi, Director of Islamic Religious Information highlighted that the participation of these preachers is part of Indonesia’s religious diplomacy on the global stage.

“These 20 individuals were selected not only based on administrative selection but also for their dedication to preaching and their integrity. They will serve as ambassadors for Indonesia’s Islamic identity internationally,” Zayadi explained at the send-off in Jakarta on Saturday.

Zayadi also emphasized that the training program is of strategic importance. “This is an implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Indonesia and the UAE, making this a formal and significant program,” he said.

The program aims to strengthen cooperation between Indonesia and the UAE in developing religious leaders, including mosque imams, khatibs, and muftis, while promoting moderate Islamic preaching in a diverse society.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAhmad Zayadi Kemenag Daurah Tadrib Du'at program Indonesia UAE religious cooperation Indonesian preachers abroad Indonesian preachers UAE training Islamic education diplomacy Islamic moderation Indonesia Kemenag religious diplomacy moderate Islam Indonesia religious training Abu Dhabi

