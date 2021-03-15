Indonesia Optimistic This Year’s Hajj to Be Held

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas is optimistic that the opportunity for Indonesian pilgrims to depart for the Hajj 1442H / 2021M is still open.

“We are optimistic that the possibility of holding this year’s hajj is still open,” said the Minister of Religion in a meeting to discuss Hajj with Commission VIII of the House of Representatives, at the Parliament Building, Jakarta on Monday.

The optimism, according to Yaqut, is based on several things, including the Covid-19 vaccination in Saudi Arabia as has been done in Indonesia.

“The Saudi Arabian authorities have also stated that they will open international flights on May 17, 2021. This situation is more positive than last year which closed foreign flights, including during the 2020 Hajj season,” said the Minister of Religion.

“Therefore, no matter how slim the possibility, we are still trying to prepare for the Hajj this year,” he added.

The Minister of Religion explained that his party has also made various diplomatic efforts with various relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia.

“Among other things, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Indonesia, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Affairs of Saudi Arabia who was recently transferred, and other related institutions, both through face-to-face meetings, via video conferencing, and by letter,” said the Minister of Religion.

According to him, the Ministry of Religion has also prepared several scenarios for the implementation of this year’s hajj. This scenario is structured primarily based on the assumption of total quotas and application of health protocols from an international perspective.

“The scenario for holding this year’s hajj includes several things, including the implementation of health protocols, the movement of pilgrims in the Holy Land, the duration of the congregation’s stay, and aspects of the pilgrimage during the pandemic,” explained the Minister of Religion. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)