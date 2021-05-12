Indonesia Maximizes All Lines to Support Palestinian People

Banten, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi emphasized that Indonesia will continue to do everything possible on all fronts to help the Palestinian people.

“Indonesia also continues to urge the UN Security Council to take concrete steps to stop all violence and bring justice and protection to Palestine,” said the Foreign Minister on Wednesday afternoon, at Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten.

Not only at the UN, Indonesia also proposed that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) be able to immediately hold a special meeting to discuss this.

“Israel has been undermining the rights of the Palestinian people and nation for too long. Indonesia will continue to work with the Palestinian people and nation in fighting for their rights, ”said the Foreign Minister.

In addition, Indonesia will also fight in the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP).

CEIRPP is a committee in the UN General Assembly that was formed in 1975 with the mandate to fight for the rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to Palestinian independence.

Currently, Indonesia is a member of the Bureau and holds the post of Deputy Chair of the Committee.

Previously, Indonesian President Joko Widodo had also conveyed Indonesia’s firm position, Israel’s actions to expel Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem and attack Palestinian civilians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque were actions that could not be tolerated.

Indonesia condemned these actions and urged the UN Security Council to take concrete steps against the continuing violations by Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)