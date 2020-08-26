Indonesia : Israel’s Annexation Plan Have to Canceled

New York, MINA – Indonesia as President of the UN Security Council chaired a virtual meeting to discuss the Palestinian issue on Tuesday, August 25.

“On behalf of Indonesia, the international community is encouraged to continue to reject the annexation process and ask all parties to immediately start negotiations. We must ensure that Israel’s plan to annex Palestine does not stop temporarily, but forever,” the Indonesian Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani said.

Djani emphasized that annexation, regardless of its form and at any time is an illegal act.

In a meeting that presented the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for the Peace Process in the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, Indonesia recalled that the conflict that had lasted for decades in Palestine had a very bad impact on the Palestinian people, especially women and children.

Indonesia considered the most important thing for Palestine is a comprehensive solution that is just and sustainable.

“To that end, Indonesia encourages the resumption of the diplomacy and negotiation process, especially between related parties in the region,” Djani said.

Special Envoy Mladenov expressed his concern over the ongoing violence and expulsion of Palestinians in Israeli settlements. In addition, the increase in positive cases and casualties due to COVID-19 in the Palestinian territories also requires the attention and assistance of the international community.

The majority of UN Security Council member states reiterated their support for the Israeli – Palestinian conflict resolution, based on international law and “two-state solutions”, as well as international parameters in line with various UN Security Council resolutions, as a peaceful and fair solution to the Israeli and Palestinian conflict resolution. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)