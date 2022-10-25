Indonesia Expects More Number of Hajj Quota in 2023

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas expected, Saudi Arabia Government could increase the number of Indonesia’s hajj quota in 2023.

In addition, he also asked for the 65-year age restriction requirement to be removed because there are so many indonesian elderly pilgrims.

He expressed his expectation directly to the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, Tawfiq F. Al Rabiah during his visit to Jakarta on Monday.

The Saudi Minister said, his focus is on improving services for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims currently. He could not confirm hajj quota for 2023

“After the pandemic improves, we hope the quota will return to normal,” he said.

Responding to Minister of Religion Yaqut’s wish regarding the abolition of the 65-year age requirement, he said that this requirement was imposed due to Covid-19. If the situation improves, the policy regarding age restrictions will also change.

“I’m sure, if the conditions are normal, then there will be concessions. The good news is that the Covid-19 has subsided,” he said. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)