Indonesia Contra to Myanmar Ahead AFC Cup

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Football team will contra to Myanmar in the TC continuation of the international test match ahead of the 2020 AFF Cup at the Emirhan Sports Complex, Antalya, Turkey on Thursday night.

It is the second match for the Garuda team (Indonesian team) after defeated 0-1 by Afghanistan on Tuesday.

The Indonesian national team now has 23 players following the return of Egy Maulana Vikri and Elkan Baggott to the club.

Egy has returned to his club in Slovak league, FK Senica. Meanwhile, Elkan Baggott headed to England to join Ipswich Town.

Even though they both returned to the club, Egy and Elkan had different situations to defend the Indonesian national team in the 2020 AFF Cup.

Elkan can be played by the Indonesian national team since the 2020 AFF Cup group phase, while Egy can only be played by the Indonesian national team after 19 December 2021.

Without these 2 players who have careers in Europe, Shin Tae-yong certainly has to rack his brain to find a replacement for the two in the match against Myanmar. Both Egy and Elkan played as starters in the match against Afghanistan.

The match against will also be a moment for Shin Tae-yong to demand improvements to the problems that occurred against Afghanistan, namely passing and communication.

“The coach prepared yesterday, we practiced a lot of passing and what coach Shin emphasized. Always pass the same communication. Hopefully, the match against Myanmar has reduced a lot (the problem),” said Indonesian national team defender Fachrudin Aryanto as quoted by PSSI.

The Indonesian national team is of course also targeting a victory in the match against Myanmar. Victory is an important capital for Garuda troops who will go to the 2020 AFF Cup.

“What is certain is to win, because the team is also our capital to the AFF for our confidence and this is also the value for FIFA Match,” said Fachrudin.

Indonesia vs Myanmar National Team Line-up Prediction: Muhammad Riyandi, Asnawi Mangkualam, Fachrudin Aryanto, Victor Igbonefo, Pratama Arhan; Kadek Agung, Evan Dimas, Ricky Kambuaya; Witan Sulaeman, Irfan Jaya, Ezra Walian. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)