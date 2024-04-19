Indonesia-China Agree to Support Palestine to Become a Full Member of the UN

Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno Marsudi (right) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) held a joint press conference in Jakarta, Thursday (19/4/2024) (photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said that Indonesia and the People’s Republic of China have the same position in supporting Palestine’s full membership in the UN.

Retno conveyed this after accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo to receive the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Thursday.

“Earlier, there was also an exchange of views regarding the support of the majority of UN member states for full membership of Palestine in the UN. “In this case, once again Indonesia’s position and the PRC’s position are the same in that we fully support Palestine’s membership in the UN,” said Retno.

Meanwhile, regarding the situation in the Middle East, continued Retno, President Jokowi also asked China to use its influence to avoid escalation.

“Mr President also expressed his confidence that the PRC will also use its influence so that escalation can be prevented,” she said. (L/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)