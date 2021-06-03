Indonesia Cancels Departure of Hajj Pilgrims This Year

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas ensured that the government would not send Indonesian pilgrims for hajj this year.

The government argues that the Corona Virus Disease-19 (Covid-19) pandemic is still ravaging the world, so that the health and safety of the soul of the congregation is more important and prioritized.

“Because it is still a pandemic and for the safety of the congregation, the Government has decided that this year it will not send back Indonesian Hajj pilgrims,” ​​said the Minister of Religion in a teleconference with the media in Jakarta on Thursday.

“Today, I have issued the Decree of the Minister of Religion (KMA) Number 660 of 2021 concerning Cancellation of Departure of Hajj Pilgrims in the Organization of the Hajj in 1442 H/2021 AD,” continued Yaqut.

Minister of Religion Yaqut emphasized that the decision had gone through an in-depth study. The Ministry of Religion held discussions with Commission VIII of House Representative on June 2, 2021.

Observing the safety of the hajj pilgrims, the technical aspects of preparation, and the policies taken by the Saudi Arabian government authorities, the Commission VIII in the conclusion of the working meeting also conveyed respect for the decisions to be taken by the Government.

“Commission VIII and the Ministry of Religion, together with other stake holders, will work together to carry out good and massive public outreach and communication regarding the policy for the Implementation of the Hajj 1442 H/2021 M,” said the Minister of Religion.

The Ministry of Religion has also conducted coordination with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, and other related institutions.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)