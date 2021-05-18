Indonesia Begins Vaccination for Workers

Bekasi, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo reviewed the first implementation of the Mutual Cooperation Covid-19 Vaccination program which was centered at the PT Unilever Indonesia factory, Jababeka Industrial Estate, Cikarang, Bekasi Regency, West Java on Tuesday.

The Indonesian government started the Mutual Cooperation Covid-19 Vaccination program for Workers this Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Republic of Indonesia Secretariat, the vaccination took place simultaneously in dozens of companies in Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Bekasi, Tangerang (Jabodetabek) and two vaccination centers.

The vaccines are given to workers, families and related individuals which are given free of charge to workers with funding borne by companies as a form of mutual cooperation between the private sector and the government in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia.

The Mutual Cooperation Covid-19 Vaccination Program for Workers uses the Sinopharm vaccine which is different from the vaccine used in the government’s mass vaccination program.

The highest price for the Sinopharm vaccine used in the Mutual Cooperation Covid-19 Vaccination program for Workers is set at IDR 321,660 with a maximum tariff for vaccination services of IDR 117,910 each for each dose.

The Head of State hopes that vaccination through a mutual cooperation scheme between the government and the private sector can accelerate the vaccination process being carried out by the government.

With the mutual cooperation vaccination, the President hopes that the production process and productivity of workers are expected to run more safely and comfortably so that in turn it can contribute to the recovery of the national economy.

Until now, the government is pursuing the target of economic growth while still applying a balance in the concept of gas and brake between health management and national economic recovery. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)