Indonesia Begins Covid-19 Vaccination on Wednesday

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccination with the vaccine made by Sinovac will begin on Wednesday.

“We will begin 9n Wednesday and be started by the president. “Good news from MUI (Indonesian Ulema Council) has come out and good news from BPOM will also follow soon,” he said in Jakartan on Monday as quotwled from Anadolu Agency.

However, said Minister Budi, the government would not precede BPOM approval, so vaccination would not start if it had not been released.

Minister Budi acknowledged that the cold logistics route for vaccine distribution was more complex than he previously thought.

Therefore, he asked the government and the private sector to help if later the distribution of 426 million vaccines encountered problems.

“When the time comes, later please let us help together,” he said.

The Sinovac vaccine requires a cold chain or cold chain to ensure its quality.

This vaccine should be stored at a temperature of 2-8 degrees Celsius.

Thus, its distribution requires a freezer and carrier vaccine that can store at that temperature at the service point. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)