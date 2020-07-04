Hundreds of Jordanians Protest to Reject Annexation

Amman, MINA – Hundreds of Jordanians who are members of the Jordan National Alliance Refuse Deal of the Century, protest near the US Embassy in Amman after prayer on Friday, rejecting the Israeli occupation annexation scheme in the West Bank and Jordan Valley.

Participating in the action, the leaders of the Islamic movement, national figures, students and women, stated “rejecting the US government’s bias towards Israeli occupation, in its actions targeting Jordan, reducing its sovereignty, and trying to end the Palestinian problem.” Quds Press reported.

The participants raised the banner that read, “Not for annexation, Palestine is not for sale, the decision for annexation is a declaration of war.”

They called for uniting the national ranks of Jordan and Palestine in facing this danger. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)