Humanitarian Activist: India Imitates Israel’s Model in Kashmir

Geneva, MINA – Humanitarian activists at a seminar organized by the Community Human Rights and Advocacy Center in Geneva stated that the Indian regime influenced by Narendra Modi’s RSS is pursuing a model of demographic engineering of Israel in Kashmir to turn the Muslim majority into a minority.

Activists said at the seminar entitled “Demographic Engineering in Indian-occupied Kashmir: Violations of International Law & UNSC Resolutions” which was attended by international law experts, human rights activists and political activists from various countries. The Express Tribune reported on Saturday.

Present at the seminar were human rights activist Mousie Wahabudin, Chairman of KIIR Altaf Hussain Wani, Kashmiri leader Advocate Parvaiz Shah, President of the Kashmir Freedom Movement Muzamil Ayoub Thakur and others.

The speakers, underlined the long-running adverse impact of the military in Kashmir by India.

The Indian government’s systematic campaign aimed at bringing about material change in the occupied valley is a total violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and the Geneva Conventions, activists say.

It refers to the unilateral actions the Indian government has taken in Kashmir since 2019.

The statement added that the revocation of Kashmir’s special status by removing Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution has changed the whole dynamics of the Kashmir dispute.

“It is a horrific attack on Kashmir’s political and national identity,” they said.

Speakers said, since August 5, 2019, the Modi regime enacted a new law that gives impetus to the policies of the BJP Party aimed at changing the demographics of the disputed region.

The cancellation of Article 35-A, in particular, paved the way for the BJP to implement its agenda in Kashmir, as the revocation of the article almost opened the tap for non-Kashmiris to settle in the region, they said.

They added that the repeal of Articles 370 and 35-A had been a dream project of right-wing Hindu supremacists, which Modi eventually executed and executed.

Referring to the massive changes made in the state domicile and other related land laws, they said that these laws were specifically modified to encourage Hindus to settle in permanently occupied Kashmir.

The speakers said, on the one hand the Indian government has launched a massive political, cultural and religious offensive in Kashmir. While on the other hand his troops have been involved in the systematic genocide that has been going on relentlessly in Kashmir for the past few years.

They call for the urgent need that the world must come to the rescue of the Kashmiri people and play its role in helping the Kashmiri people achieve their goal of freedom by allowing them to exercise their right to self which is guaranteed by the international community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)