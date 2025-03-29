SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Authorities Restrict Palestinian Access to Al-Aqsa on Final Friday of Ramadan

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 Views

60,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the 11th Night of Ramadan (photo: Quds Press)
Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli authorities continued to enforce strict restrictions on Palestinians attempting to access Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem for the fourth and final Friday of Ramadan, despite many having valid entry permits, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Hundreds of elderly Palestinians gathered at the Qalandiya military checkpoint, separating Jerusalem and Ramallah early Friday morning, hoping to attend prayers.

However, they were met with a heavy Israeli military presence, preventing many from passing through.

According to Anadolu, many Palestinians, including elderly individuals, were turned away on the grounds of not having the proper permits.

“The Israeli army refused to let me enter Jerusalem, saying I didn’t have the necessary permit. I am 71 years old, and all I want is to pray at Al-Aqsa,” said Umm Alaa, a Palestinian originally from Gaza who has been residing in the West Bank for medical treatment since October 2023.

Fatima Awawda, a 67-year-old American citizen from Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, was also denied entry due to an alleged error in her permit. “I have an American passport, I am an elderly woman, yet they stopped me from entering,” she said, emphasizing the spiritual significance of Al-Aqsa for Muslims.

Israeli forces also imposed tight security at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, conducting thorough identity checks on young worshippers entering the Old City and mosque compound. Several were denied entry, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The restrictions follow an order by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 6, imposing tighter limitations on Palestinian worshippers’ access to Al-Aqsa during Ramadan.

Under these measures, only men over 55, women over 50, and children under 12 were permitted to enter, provided they had prior security clearance.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers continued daily incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque throughout the holy month, further heightening tensions. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAl-Aqsa restrictions Israeli apartheid Israeli occupation Jerusalem Palestinian rights Qalandiya checkpoint Ramadan Prayers religious freedom

