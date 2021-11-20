Heavy rain, Mandalika WSBK Race Postponed

Mandalika, MINA – The World Superbike Committee (WSBK) stated that the race at the Mandalika Circuit, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) on Saturday afternoon had been postponed until Sunday. Heavy rain prevented the WSBK debut in Indonesia from rolling today.

“WorldSBK in Mandalika, the first series of races has been officially postponed to Sunday due to extreme rain. The first and second races will be held tomorrow, when the Superpole session has also been cancelled,” reads the committee’s official statement quoted from Crash on Saturday.

So far, the committee estimates that the first session of the race will be held on Sunday at 11.00 a.m local time. While the second racing session will start at 03.00 p.m local time.

The first racing session should be the first opportunity for Yamaha PATA team racer, Toprak Razgatlioglu, to win the 2021 WSBK title after winning over Jonathan Rea by a distance of 30 points.

However, his position is not safe because Rea may be able to shift him from the top of the standings. At the same time, Rea also can’t relax because he could be ousted from his place because Scott Redding lurks from third place with a difference of 36 points.

The three drivers both had the opportunity to be at the forefront because they managed to impress in the free practice session and secure the front row start.

This makes Toprak need a miracle for the title, given the very tight competition until the 2021 season closing race series. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)