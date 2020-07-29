Hamas Rejects Offer of $15bn in Reward for Disarming

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Resistance Movement announced on Monday (28/7) that they had rejected a $ 15 billion offer from Israel as an imbalance Hamas disarmed and stopped fighting the occupation and Israel will revoke the siege imposed on Gaza.

The offer includes financial assistance, infrastructure projects, airports and ports for the besieged Gaza Strip, as part of the “Deal of century”, MEMO reported.

On their official website Hamas said that their leader, Ismail Haniyeh In the interview to the Qatari newspaper said, those who made the offer requested they be stripped of their rights and accepted by Palestinians for Jerusalem.

Haniyeh said, they were rejected it because Hamas rejected US President Donald Trump’s plan, and other proposals made under the same work agreement. (T/R7/P2)

