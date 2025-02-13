SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Ready to Continue Prisoner Exchange if Israel Adheres to Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - Thursday, 13 February 2025 - 21:53 WIB

Thursday, 13 February 2025 - 21:53 WIB

5 Views

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, said on Thursday that they are ready to continue the next hostage release on Saturday if Israel complies with the terms of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

“The occupation (Israel) has violated the agreement several times, both by preventing the return of displaced people and obstructing the entry of humanitarian aid,” said Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif al-Qanoua to Anadolu Agency.

“If Israel does not comply with the terms of the agreement, the prisoner exchange process will not take place,” he added.

Hamas will release Israeli prisoners as planned under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Also Read: 369 Palestinians to Be Released in Prisoner Swap Deal on Saturday

In a statement, the movement said that this step followed talks with Egyptian and Qatari mediators, who promised to work on “removing obstacles and bridging gaps.”

“Hamas will continue to implement the Gaza agreement as signed, including exchanging prisoners according to the scheduled timeline,” it added.

Earlier, Hamas postponed the next hostage release in response to Israel’s violations of the ceasefire agreement.

The local Palestinian Authority listed a series of Israeli violations of the deal, including shooting civilians and denying access to aid materials such as tents and caravans for civilians displaced in Gaza. []

Also Read: Al-Qassam Brigades Announce Names of Israeli Captives to be Released on Saturday

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagHamas Ready to Continue Prisoner Exchange Israel Adheres to Ceasefire

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Ready to Continue Prisoner Exchange if Israel Adheres to Ceasefire

  • Thursday, 13 February 2025 - 21:53 WIB
Load More
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Netanyahu Arrives in the US to Meet with Trump

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 21:32 WIB
The MER-C EMT team carries out operations to assist genocide victims at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Indonesia

MER-C Expects Support from the Indonesian Government for the Sustainability of Medical Services in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 16:44 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nearly Half a Million Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza: UN

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:45 WIB
Palestine

UK Government Rejects Forced Displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

  • Friday, 7 February 2025 - 10:50 WIB
International

Saudi Strongly Condemns Netanyahu’s Remarks on Transferring Palestinians to the Kingdom

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 15:07 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Start Withdrawing from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 15:16 WIB
Palestine

UN Special Rapporteur: Gaza Reconstruction Possible Without Displacing Palestinians

  • Monday, 10 February 2025 - 13:12 WIB
Palestine

Enter 14th Day, Israeli Troops Destroy more Homes in West Bank Offensive

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:34 WIB
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Ready to Discuss Second Phase of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 06:46 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Delivers Commitment to Reactivate Indonesia Hospital

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 16:36 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us