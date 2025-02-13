Hamas Ready to Continue Prisoner Exchange if Israel Adheres to Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, said on Thursday that they are ready to continue the next hostage release on Saturday if Israel complies with the terms of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

“The occupation (Israel) has violated the agreement several times, both by preventing the return of displaced people and obstructing the entry of humanitarian aid,” said Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif al-Qanoua to Anadolu Agency.

“If Israel does not comply with the terms of the agreement, the prisoner exchange process will not take place,” he added.

Hamas will release Israeli prisoners as planned under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, the movement said that this step followed talks with Egyptian and Qatari mediators, who promised to work on “removing obstacles and bridging gaps.”

“Hamas will continue to implement the Gaza agreement as signed, including exchanging prisoners according to the scheduled timeline,” it added.

Earlier, Hamas postponed the next hostage release in response to Israel’s violations of the ceasefire agreement.

The local Palestinian Authority listed a series of Israeli violations of the deal, including shooting civilians and denying access to aid materials such as tents and caravans for civilians displaced in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)