Hamas Official Calls for Confronting Israeli Settler Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Fanatic Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa mosque compound on September 26, 2022 [Jerusalem Islamic Waqf/Anadolu Agency]

Jerusalem, MINA – Hamas official Harun Nasir al-Din called for confronting the escalating Israeli settler attacks on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and across the West Bank, Palinfo reported.

Nasser Al-Din, who is in charge of the Jerusalem file in the Hamas Movement, said in a press statement on Wednesday that “the large-scale settler attacks carried out on the so-called Hanukkah festival come within the framework of the ongoing Israeli crimes against our people and holy places across the West Bank.”

He stressed the need to gather at Al-Aqsa Mosque to confront the settler attacks and support the resistance, coinciding with the ongoing Israeli war of extermination on the Gaza Strip for more than 14 months.

Israeli settlers this morning began a massive campaign to storm the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, to celebrate the so-called Hanukkah or Festival of Lights, which this year falls on December 25 and lasts for a whole week, during which groups of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in large numbers and performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyards. Aqsa Mosque Jewish holidays Settler groups. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

