Government to Raid Prostitution Places in Surabaya City on Valentine’s Day

Surabaya, MINA – The Civil Service Police Unit (Satpol PP) of Surabaya oversees hotels or inns in the city, which are suspected of being places of prostitution on Valentine’s Day which is celebrated every February 14.

In order to maintain security, peace, and public order, the Satpol PP also issued Circular (SE) Number 300/867/436.7.1.18/2022 regarding Supervision of Valentine’s Day Celebrations.

“At the first point of the SE, we asked the sub-district heads throughout Surabaya to supervise hotels or inns that are suspected of being places of prostitution in their respective areas,” said Head of Surabaya City Satpol PP, Eddy Christijanto in Surabaya City, East Java on Monday as quoted from Republika Online.

In addition, he continued, on the second point, the sub-district head was asked to supervise supermarkets or the like that sell valentine equipment (chocolate mixed with contraceptive props).

“Furthermore, for the third point, we ask the sub-district head to conduct raids on the sale of Valentine’s flowers or other infrastructure on roads, traffic light (TL) and pedestrian (lanes) that interfere with traffic and the comfort of road users,” said Eddy.

The Camat Kenjeran Nono Indriyatno admitted that he had followed up on the SE by conducting surveillance in the Suramadu area, precisely under the Suramadu Bridge which is usually used as a gathering place for young people.

“We continue to monitor the Suramadu area, it’s also not too crowded with cafes, but we continue to strengthen supervision,” he said.

Nono said that surveillance was routinely carried out every time approaching Valentine, namely at night.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, his party also increasingly routinely monitored the implementation of health protocols (prokes), and assigned swab hunter officers. Furthermore, regarding special monitoring carried out in Kenjeran District, he explained, also conducting raids around the coast and under the Suramadu Bridge. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)