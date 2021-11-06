Glasgow Central Mosque Installs Solar Panels to Fight Climate Change

Glasgow, MINA – Scotland’s largest mosque, the Glasgow Central Mosque, installed a solar panel installation on Thursday local time. This is done to reduce carbon emissions and encourage places of worship to increase their fight against climate change.

The initiative, funded by the donor organization Islamic Relief and announced during the COP 26 climate conference, takes the form of 130 solar panels installed with the aim of reducing around 18,000 kg of CO2 emissions per year, Ihram.co.id reported on Saturday.

The Glasgow Central Mosque has been selected as part of the Green Mosque initiative by Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa (MENA). This step has great potential in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by major mosques around the world through the installation of solar panels, and can be an example for the wider community.

Islamic Relief UK director Tufail Hussein said the solarization of the iconic building located just across the river where world leaders met at COP 26 should prompt action on a global scale.

“We hope this triggers a domino effect for various places of worship to reduce their emissions and act as a beacon in the face of climate change,” he said in a press statement received by Ummah for Earth on Friday.

He continued, climate change is already wreaking havoc that causes human misery. Millions of people are homeless, millions more are on the verge of starvation due to crop failure. “With 80 percent of the world professing a belief, it is imperative that religious leaders take a stand against the destruction of our planet,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)