Get to know Thailand’s Southern Patani in Detail

By: Gentar, Student from Patani (Southern Thailand)

Southern Thailand is an area that includes Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Setul and parts of Songkhla. The region is part of 76 Changwat (regions) throughout the country of Thailand. The population in the region reaches 12 percent of the total population of Thailand, which is 60,000,000.

The author feels that this is very important to convey, so that the world community can know about it, and may distinguish between the Islamic Patani community and the Thai Buddhist community.

Meanwhile, the composition of the population in the region consists of ethnic Pattani Malays, ethnic Siamese, ethnic Chinese, and a small proportion of Arabs and Indians. The total number is 2,659,958 people, the ethnic Malay population is Muslim, 2,145,040 people, Siamese and Chinese are all 514,918 people. When compared with the total population of Thailand, the Patani Malays make up 4 percent.

However, Patani Malays make up the majority of the population in the region, mostly living in the provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Setul, and the four Songkla regions. The area of ​​the area is 16,495 square kilometers out of 70,000 square kilometers.

The land of Patani which has an area of ​​​​16,495 sq km, according to the division of territory by the kingdom of Siam / Thailand now consists of areas of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Setul and parts of Songkhla / Senggora (West Patani; Canak / Chenak, Thepha / Tiba, Sabayoy / Sebaya, Nathawi/Nawi and Sadao/Sedawa), namely:-

1. The Pattani (Patani) area, with an area of ​​1,940 sq km, has a population of 671,615 people, 88 percent of the population is of Malay descent and is Muslim.

2. Yala (Jalo) area, with an area of ​​4,521 sq km, which has a population of 500, 814 people, 80 percent of the population is of Malay descent and is Muslim.

3. The Narathiwat (Menara) area, with an area of ​​4,475 sq km, has a population of 757,397 people, 82 percent of the population is of Malay descent and is Muslim.

4. The Satun (Setul) area, with an area of ​​2,479 sq km, has a population of 305, 879 people, 70 percent of the population is of Malay descent and is Muslim.

5. Sungkhla area (West Patani; consists of districts/districts Canak/Chenak, Thepha/Tiba, Sabayoy/Sebaya, Nathawi/Nawi and Sadao/Sedawa), covering an area of ​​3,080 sq km, has a population of 424,253 people, 80 percent of the population is of Malay descent Islam.

Thus, the author hopes with all his heart to understand in more detail regarding the southern region of Thailand, hopefully this data is useful for all the international community who want to know about it, and care about the suffering of the Patani people who are often oppressed by the Thai government so far. (T/RE1)

