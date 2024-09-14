Gaza Death Toll in Israeli Offensive Nears 41,200

Gaza, MINA – Over the last two days the Israeli army killed 64 more Palestinians in attacks on the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last October 7 to 41,182, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement added that some 95,280 other people have been injured in Israel’s offensive, which has lasted nearly a year.

“Israeli forces killed 64 people and injured 155 others in four massacres of families in the last 48 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October 7.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins. (T/RE1/P2)

