G7, NATO, EU Hold Emergency Meeting in Bali, Discuss Missile Falls in Poland

Bali, MINA – A number of leaders of G7, NATO, and European Union, Wednesday morning, held an emergency meeting in Bali to discuss the explosion and the death toll from the fall of a missile in Polish territory, which borders Ukraine. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

As quoted by Voice of America, several leaders who attended the meeting were United States President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel. Also attending the meeting were Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Biden is scheduled to speak about the results of this meeting before continuing with the G20 summit and returning to the United States at noon Wednesday.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was with Biden’s entourage, tweeted that from Bali he had spoken to Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about the explosions in eastern Poland.

“We promise to carry out careful coordination in the coming days while the investigation into this matter is ongoing, and we will determine the next steps,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)