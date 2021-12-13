G7 Meeting Concern About Xinjiang

Liverpool, MINA – Voices of concern regarding the crisis in Xinjiang was raised at a meeting of countries that are members of the G7 in Liverpool, England on Saturday.

The British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, said that China’s alleged human rights violations and genocide in the Xinjiang province had yet to be resolved. Guardian reported.

He said he had conveyed this to the Chinese Ambassador in his country. “This is a judicial matter on the issue of genocide, but I am deeply concerned by the appalling human rights violations against the Uighur people,” Truss said at the G7 members’ meeting held in Liverpool.

On Wednesday, Britain di announced a diplomatic boycott of the holding of the Winter Olympics in Beijing 2022. The British reasoned that the boycott was a form of protest against the Chinese government’s violations against the people of Xinjiang that had not yet ended.

Previously, the United States (US), Canada, and Australia had also declared a boycott of the sporting event with more or less the same reason, namely protesting against human rights violations against the Uighurs, Xinjiang.

Meanwhile, China criticized the steps taken by the four countries. Beijing considers the Olympics should not be used for the political stage. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)