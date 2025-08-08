Friday Sermon: Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood in Defense of Palestinian Muslims

By Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Imam Al-Qurthubi said the severe damage includes the collapse of the social order under the domination of Islam’s enemies. Injustice and falsehood spread as Muslims fail to protect one another, while justice and security vanish because the ummah remains divided and unwilling to unite in defending the truth.

This warning is not merely a threat but a vivid depiction of the consequences of weakened solidarity and the loss of collective responsibility in upholding truth and justice.

When Muslims allow injustice to prevail without resistance, or choose silence while their brothers and sisters are oppressed, slander and corruption will inevitably spread, destroying the social, moral, and spiritual fabric of society.

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيم

First Sermon:

إنَّ الـحَمْدَ لِلّٰهِ نَـحْمَدُهُ وَنَسْتَعِيْنُهُ وَنَسْتَغْفِرُهُ، وَنَعُوذُ بِاللّٰهِ مِنْ شُرُورِ أَنْفُسِنَا وَمِنْ سَيِّئَاتِ أَعْمَالِنَا مَنْ يَهْدِهِ اللّٰهُ فَلَا مُضِلَّ لَهُ وَمَنْ يُضْلِلْ فَلَا هَادِيَ لَهُ، أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لاَّ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ اللهُ وَحْدَهُ لَا شَرِيْكَ لَهُ، وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُـحَمَّداً عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُولُه، اللّٰهُمَّ صَلِّ و سَلِّمْ وَبارِكْ عَلَى سَيِّدِنا مُحَمّدٍ وَعَلَى اٰلِهِ وَأصْحابِهِ وَالتَّابِعينَ بِإحْسانِ إلَى يَوْمِ الْقِيَامَة، مَاشَاءَ اللَّهُ كَانَ، وَمَالَمْ يَشَأْ لَمْ يَكُنْ، لاَحَوْلَ وَلاَ قُوَّةَ إِلاَّ بِاللّٰهِ العَلِيِّ الْعَظِيْمِ، أَمَّا بَعْدُ: فَيَا أيُّهَا الإِخْوَة أوْصُيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِيْ بِتَقْوَى اللهِ وَطَاعَتِهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُوْنْ، قَالَ اللهُ تَعَالىَ فِي اْلقُرْانِ اْلكَرِيمْ : أَعُوذُ بِاللَّٰهِ مِنَ الشَّيْطَانِ الرَّجِيمِ. يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلَا تَمُوتُنَّ إِلَّا وَأَنْتُمْ مُسْلِمُونَ، وَقَالَ الَنَّبِيُ صَلَّى اللّٰهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ .فَإِنَّ خَيْرَ الْحَدِيثِ كِتَابُ اللّٰهِ، وَخَيْرَ الْهَدْيِ هَدْيُ مُحَمَّدٍ، وَشَرَّ الأُمُورِ مُحْدَثَاتُهَا، وَكُلَّ مُحْدَثَةٍ بِدْعَةٌ، وَكُلَّ بِدْعَةٍ ضَلاَلَةٌ، وَكُلَّ ضَلاَلَةٍ فِي النَّارِ

All praise and gratitude be to Allah, who has bestowed upon us countless blessings, especially the blessings of faith and Islam, through which we are united in this noble religion.

May peace and blessings be upon Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, his family, his Companions, and his followers who consistently uphold his Sunnah.

Let us continually strengthen our piety to Allah by carrying out all His commands and avoiding His prohibitions. For it is only through piety that our lives will be filled with blessings. On the basis of piety, unity and togetherness can be firmly established, enabling this ummah to remain under Allah’s mercy and receive His help.

O Muslims, may Allah protect you.

On this occasion, let us reflect on the words of Allah in the Qur’an, Surah Al-Anfal [8]:73, regarding the importance of Islamic brotherhood in confronting the injustice faced by our brothers and sisters in Palestine. Allah says:

وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ ۚ إِلَّا تَفْعَلُوهُ تَكُنْ فِتْنَةٌ فِي الْأَرْضِ وَفَسَادٌ كَبِيرٌ. (الانفال [٨]: ٧٣)

“As for the disbelievers, they are allies of one another. And if you, O Muslims, do not carry out what Allah has commanded, there will be turmoil on earth and great corruption.”

Imam Al-Maraghi, in his tafsir, explained that although disbelievers may differ among themselves, they still protect one another to achieve their goals. Therefore, Muslims have an even greater obligation to unite and support each other. Without such unity, there will be fitnah and fasad kabir (great corruption).

This verse serves as a call to safeguard the strength of the ummah through unity, mutual support, and strengthening one another.

Abdurrahman As-Sa’di also highlighted the importance of Muslims protecting and assisting one another. He stressed that Islamic brotherhood is not merely an emotional bond, but also a social responsibility to defend the rights of fellow Muslims.

Today, we witness with our own eyes how our brothers and sisters in Palestine are continually oppressed. Their homes are demolished, their children are killed, Al-Aqsa Mosque is desecrated, and their land is seized. Thousands of children, women, and the elderly suffer from hunger and illness, while the world remains largely unable or unwilling to act, with some even turning a blind eye. Even more painful is that this oppression is carried out with the full support of major powers.

The United States and its allies, from the beginning, have openly provided military aid, funding, and political backing to the Zionist regime. When genocide is perpetrated against Muslims in Gaza, they not only remain silent, but actively send weapons and use their veto power at the UN to shield these crimes.

This is exactly what Allah affirms in Surah Al-Anfal [8]:73 “And the disbelievers are allies of one another.”

Conversely, if Muslims fail to protect and defend one another, the enemies of Islam will continue to dominate, oppress, and destroy Muslims everywhere—not just in Palestine.

O Muslims, may Allah protect you.

If disbelievers can unite in their injustice, then Muslims have an even greater right and duty to unite upon truth and justice. We share the same creed, the same acts of worship, the same history, and the same methodology; thus, every Muslim is a brother to another.

The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said:

الْمُسْلِمُ أَخُو الْمُسْلِمِ لاَ يَظْلِمُهُ وَلاَ يُسْلِمُهُ، وَمَنْ كَانَ فِي حَاجَةِ أَخِيهِ كَانَ اللَّهُ فِي حَاجَتِهِ

“A Muslim is a brother to another Muslim. He does not wrong him, nor does he abandon him to be harmed. Whoever fulfills the needs of his brother, Allah will fulfill his needs.” (Narrated by Muslim)

Islamic brotherhood is not merely a theory; it must be manifested in concrete action, through prayer, assistance, advocacy, education, and economic support. We must stand as one rank, one congregation, and one struggle.

O Muslims, may Allah protect you,

Fasadun kabir great corruption and discord refers to the severe turmoil on earth caused by the fragmentation of the Muslim ranks and the strong dominance of the enemies of Islam in various aspects of life.

Imam Al-Qurthubi explained that this great corruption includes the collapse of social order due to the domination of Islam’s enemies, the spread of injustice and falsehood as Muslims fail to protect one another, and the loss of justice and security because the ummah remains divided instead of united in defending the truth.

This warning is not merely a threat; it is a vivid portrayal of the consequences of weakened solidarity and the loss of collective responsibility in upholding truth and justice. When Muslims allow injustice to prevail without resistance, or choose silence while their brothers and sisters are oppressed, corruption and discord will inevitably spread, destroying the social, moral, and spiritual fabric of society.

Therefore, this verse is a firm call for Muslims to awaken from negligence and return to the principle of mutual support in goodness and piety. Safeguarding unity, defending the weak, and upholding justice are not only moral obligations but also the primary fortress against widespread corruption and chaos.

If Muslims can unite and support one another, not only can destruction be prevented, but a noble civilization can also be rebuilt.

O Muslims, may Allah protect you,

Through this verse, Allah conveys three key messages to the Muslim ummah:

First: Muslims are brothers.

Surah Al-Anfal [8]:73 affirms that disbelievers protect and support one another. This serves as a warning to Muslims to do the same—defend and protect one another.

In Islam, brotherhood is not merely a social relationship; it is a bond of faith. Allah says:

إِنَّمَا ٱلْمُؤْمِنُونَ إِخْوَةٌ فَأَصْلِحُوا۟ بَيْنَ أَخَوَيْكُمْ ۚ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُرْحَمُونَ (الحجراتُ [٤٨]: ١٠)

“The believers are but brothers, so make peace between your brothers and fear Allah that you may receive mercy.” (Qur’an, Surah Al-Hujurat [49]:10)

This verse explains that when faith has truly taken root in one’s heart, it is impossible for believers to be in enmity with one another, for in essence, all believers are brothers.

Second: Mutual assistance in goodness.

The verse above also implies the importance of helping one another in righteousness and in defending the religion of Allah. Allah reminds us in another verse:

وَتَعَاوَنُوْا عَلَى الْبِرِّ وَالتَّقْوٰىۖ … (المائدة [٥]: ٢)

“…And cooperate with one another in righteousness and piety…” (Qur’an, Surah Al-Maidah [5]:2)

Thus, defending oppressed Muslims such as our brothers and sisters in Palestine feeding the hungry, and supporting the struggle to uphold the religion are concrete forms of cooperation in piety.

This is not merely a moral obligation but also a Shari’ah command, the neglect of which will bring harmful consequences to the entire ummah.

Third: Avoiding division within the ummah.

Allah warns that if Muslims do not unite, there will be great discord and corruption. He has forbidden division with His words:

وَاعْتَصِمُوْا بِحَبْلِ اللّٰهِ جَمِيْعًا وَّلَا تَفَرَّقُوْاۖ …(ال عمران [٣]: ١٠٣)

“…And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided…” (Qur’an, Surah Ali Imran [3]:103)

Imam Ash-Shatibi, in Al-I‘tiṣām, explained that abandoning the Jama’ah opens the door to innovation, weakness, and division, making the ummah vulnerable to being divided by its enemies. Therefore, preserving unity is the key to the ummah’s strength and victory over the enemies of Allah.

Let us renew our faith by consistently obeying Allah’s commands, living in congregation, strengthening Islamic brotherhood, and protecting and helping one another among the Muslims. May Allah have mercy upon us all. Ameen, O Lord of the worlds.

بَارَكَ اللهُ لِيْ وَلَكُمْ فِي الْقُرْآنِ الْعَظِيْمِ، وَنَفَعَنِيْ وَإِيَّاكُمْ بِمَا فِيْهِ مِنَ اْلآيَاتِ وَالذِّكْرِ الْحَكِيْمِ. أَقُوْلُ قَوْلِيْ هَٰذَا وَأَسْتَغْفِرُوا اللهَ الْعَظِيْمَ . اِنَّهٗ هُوَ الْبَرُّ الرَّحِيْمِ

Second Sermon

اَلْحَمْدُ لِلّٰهِ الَّذِيْ اَمَرَنَا بِلُزُوْمِ اْلجَمَاعَةِ، وَنَهَانَا عَنِ اْلاِخْتِلَافِ وَالتَفَرُّقَةِ، وَاْلصَّلَاةُ وَالسَّلآ مُ عَلٰى نَبِيِّ الرَّحْمَةِ، وَعَلٰى اٰلِهِ وَاَصْحَا بِهِ هُدَاةِ اْلاُمَّةِ، أَمَّا بَعْدُ. فَيَآيُّهَا اْلمُسْلِمُوْنَ، اُوْصِيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِى بِتَقْوَى اللهِ فَقَدْ فَازَ اْلمُتَّقُوْنَ، وَقَالَ اللهُ تَعاَلَى أَعُوْذُ بِاللّٰهِ مِنَ الَّشيْطَانِ الرَّجِيْم ،إِنَّ اللهَ وَمَلآئِكَتَهٗ يُصَلُّوْنَ عَلىَ النَّبِى يآ اَيُّهَا الَّذِيْنَ آمَنُوْا صَلُّوْا عَلَيْهِ وَسَلِّمُوْا تَسْلِيْمًا. اَللَٰهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا صَلَّيْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهِيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ. وَبَارِكْ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا بَارَكْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ.

اَللهُمَّ اغْفِرْ لِلْمُؤْمِنِيْنَ وَاْلمُؤْمِنَاتِ وَاْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَاْلمُسْلِمَاتِ اَلاَحْيآءِ مِنْهُمْ وَاْلاَمْوَاتِ، اَللّٰهُمَّ احْيِى الْمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَاِمَامَهُمْ بِجَمَاعَةِ الْمُسْلِمِيْنَ اَيْ حِزْبِ اللّٰهِ حَيَاةً كَامِلَةً طَيِّبَةً وَارْزُقْهُمْ قُوَّةً غَالِبَةً عَلَى كُلِّ بَاطِلٍ وَظَالِمٍ وَفَاحِشٍ وَمُنْكَرٍ يَارَبَّ الْعَالَمِيْنَ . اللّٰهُمَّ انْصُرْ اِخْوَانَنَآ المُجَا هِدِيْنَ فِى فِلِسْطِيْنِ وَفِى كُلِّ مَكَانٍ .اللّٰهُمَّ أَعِزَّ اْلإِسْلاَمَ وَاْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَأَذِلَّ الشِّرْكَ وَاْلمُشْرِكِيْنَ وَانْصُرْ عِبَادَكَ آْلمُوَحِّدِيْنَ وَانْصُرْ مَنْ نَصَرَ الدِّيْنَ وَاخْذُلْ مَنْ خَذَلَ اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَ دَمِّرْ أَعْدَاءَ الدِّيْنِ وَاعْلِ كَلِمَاتِكَ إِلَى يَوْمَ الدِّيْنِ. اللّٰهُمَّ ادْفَعْ عَنَّا اْلبَلاَءَ وَاْلوَبَاءَ وَالزَّلاَزِلَ وَاْلمِحَنَ وَسُوْءَ اْلفِتْنَةِ وَاْلمِحَنَ مَا ظَهَرَ مِنْهَا وَمَا بَطَنَ مِنْ بَلَدِنَاهَذَا خآصَّةً وَسَائِرِ اْلبُلْدَانِ اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ عآمَّةً، يَا رَبَّ اْلعَالَمِيْنَ. رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَا اَنْفُسَنَا وَإنْ لَمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُوْنَنَّ مِنَ اْلخَاسِرِيْنَ. رَبَّنَا آتِناَ فِى الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِى اْلآخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ.

عِبَادَاللهِ! إِنَّ اللهَ يَأْمُرُ بِاْلعَدْلِ وَاْلإِحْسَانِ وَإِيْتآءِ ذِي اْلقُرْبىَ وَيَنْهَى عَنِ اْلفَحْشآءِ وَاْلمُنْكَرِ وَاْلبَغْيِ يَعِظُكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَذَكَّرُوْنَ وَاذْكُرُوا اللهَ اْلعَظِيْمَ يَذْكُرْكُمْ- وَاشْكُرُوْهُ عَلىَ نِعَمِهِ يَزِدْكُمْ وَلَذِكْرُ اللهِ أَكْبَرُ. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)