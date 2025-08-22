Friday Sermon: Grateful for Indonesia’s Independence by Supporting Palestine’s Freedom

By Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

The full sermon can be followed below:

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيم

The first sermon

إنَّ الـحَمْدَ لِلّٰهِ نَـحْمَدُهُ وَنَسْتَعِيْنُهُ وَنَسْتَغْفِرُهُ، وَنَعُوذُ بِاللّٰهِ مِنْ شُرُورِ أَنْفُسِنَا وَمِنْ سَيِّئَاتِ أَعْمَالِنَا مَنْ يَهْدِهِ اللّٰهُ فَلَا مُضِلَّ لَهُ وَمَنْ يُضْلِلْ فَلَا هَادِيَ لَهُ، أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لاَّ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ اللهُ وَحْدَهُ لَا شَرِيْكَ لَهُ، وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُـحَمَّداً عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُولُه، اللّٰهُمَّ صَلِّ و سَلِّمْ وَبارِكْ عَلَى سَيِّدِنا مُحَمّدٍ وَعَلَى اٰلِهِ وَأصْحابِهِ وَالتَّابِعينَ بِإحْسانِ إلَى يَوْمِ الْقِيَامَة، مَاشَاءَ اللَّهُ كَانَ، وَمَالَمْ يَشَأْ لَمْ يَكُنْ، لاَحَوْلَ وَلاَ قُوَّةَ إِلاَّ بِاللّٰهِ العَلِيِّ الْعَظِيْمِ، أَمَّا بَعْدُ: فَيَا أيُّهَا الإِخْوَة أوْصُيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِيْ بِتَقْوَى اللهِ وَطَاعَتِهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُوْنْ، قَالَ اللهُ تَعَالىَ فِي اْلقُرْانِ اْلكَرِيمْ : أَعُوذُ بِاللَّٰهِ مِنَ الشَّيْطَانِ الرَّجِيمِ. يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلَا تَمُوتُنَّ إِلَّا وَأَنْتُمْ مُسْلِمُونَ، وَقَالَ الَنَّبِيُ صَلَّى اللّٰهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ .فَإِنَّ خَيْرَ الْحَدِيثِ كِتَابُ اللّٰهِ، وَخَيْرَ الْهَدْيِ هَدْيُ مُحَمَّدٍ، وَشَرَّ الأُمُورِ مُحْدَثَاتُهَا، وَكُلَّ مُحْدَثَةٍ بِدْعَةٌ، وَكُلَّ بِدْعَةٍ ضَلاَلَةٌ، وَكُلَّ ضَلاَلَةٍ فِي النَّارِ

Beginning this Friday sermon, let us always offer praise and gratitude to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala for all His blessings and favors, particularly the blessing of independence for our beloved nation, Indonesia.

Gratitude holds a high and noble position in the sight of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala, as it is a sign of a servant’s devotion to his Lord.

As part of expressing gratitude, let us continue to strengthen our faith and piety to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala by carrying out His commands and avoiding all His prohibitions.

O Muslims, may Allah protect you,

In this Friday sermon, let us reflect on the words of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala in the Qur’an, Surah Saba [34], verse 15:

لَقَدْ كَانَ لِسَبَاٍ فِيْ مَسْكَنِهِمْ اٰيَةٌۚ جَنَّتٰنِ عَنْ يَّمِيْنٍ وَّشِمَالٍ ەۗ كُلُوْا مِنْ رِّزْقِ رَبِّكُمْ وَاشْكُرُوْا لَهٗۗ بَلْدَةٌ طَيِّبَةٌ وَّرَبٌّ غَفُوْرٌ ۝١٥ (سبأ [٣٤]: ١٥)

“Indeed, there was a sign for the people of Saba’ in their dwelling place: two gardens to the right and to the left. (We said to them,) ‘Eat from the provision of your Lord and be grateful to Him. (Yours is) a good land, and (your Lord is) a Most Forgiving God.’”

Exegetes such as Ibn Kathir, Al-Qurthubi, and As-Sa’di, may Allah have mercy on them, explained that the phrase “baldatun ṭayyibatun” refers to a land that is safe, prosperous, and comfortable to live in. Meanwhile, the mention of “Rabbun Ghafur” serves as a reminder that Allah the Almighty always opens the door of forgiveness for His servants who turn back to Him.

The land of Saba’ was described as a good land: fertile soil, abundant agricultural produce, rich natural resources, a warm climate, and healthy air. In addition, Saba’ was well known as a center of trade due to its strategic location, serving as a passageway for the commerce of various tribes.

However, despite its wealth of natural resources, its people became heedless and complacent with worldly pleasures. They fell into ingratitude, abandoned obedience, and instead engaged in widespread disobedience. Thus, Allah the Almighty declared in the following verse:

فَاَعْرَضُوْا فَاَرْسَلْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ سَيْلَ الْعَرِمِ وَبَدَّلْنٰهُمْ بِجَنَّتَيْهِمْ جَنَّتَيْنِ ذَوَاتَيْ اُكُلٍ خَمْطٍ وَّاَثْلٍ وَّشَيْءٍ مِّنْ سِدْرٍ قَلِيْلٍ ۝١٦ (سبأ [٣٤]: ١٦)

“But they turned away, so We sent upon them the flood of the dam, and We replaced their two gardens with two gardens producing bitter fruit, tamarisks, and a few lote trees.” (Qur’an, Saba [34]: 16).

The fate of the people of Saba’ is now only a story. The once fertile and prosperous land no longer exists. Those who survived the disaster dispersed and migrated to various parts of the world. The nation that was once prosperous has become only a memory, serving as a valuable lesson for generations after them.

The above verse also serves as a command for mankind to be grateful for the blessings they receive. If blessings are met with genuine gratitude, Allah the Almighty will increase them with even greater blessings. But if ingratitude prevails and disobedience spreads, then Allah the Almighty will send calamities and severe punishment.

O Muslims, may Allah protect you,

The story of the people of Saba’, as narrated in the verse above, is highly relevant for reflection by the Indonesian nation. After gaining independence on August 17, 1945, this country has often been described as a “baldatun ṭayyibah” or a good and prosperous land.

Independence is not merely liberation from colonialism, but also the freedom to manage life in accordance with values and teachings believed in, to build civilization without foreign pressure, and to uphold the dignity of the nation.

In addition to the blessing of independence, Indonesia is endowed with fertile land, vast seas, and forests rich in flora and fauna. Its diverse population is able to live together in harmony with different religions, ethnicities, cultures, and languages.

Natural resources are not only to be enjoyed, but also to be managed responsibly and fairly for the welfare of the entire people.

When a nation is able to combine the blessing of independence with the proper management of its natural resources, it will live in blessing, as promised by Allah in the verse above, describing a secure and peaceful land born from gratitude to Him.

Ibn al-Qayyim al-Jawziyyah, may Allah have mercy on him, said: “Gratitude is to show Allah’s favor upon oneself: through the tongue by way of praise, through the heart by way of testimony and love for Allah, and through the limbs by way of obedience and devotion to Allah.”

By continually showing gratitude, a person becomes content with all decrees and provisions given, thereby becoming a true servant who attains Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.

Imam Al-Ghazali, may Allah have mercy on him, explained that the pillars of gratitude consist of three aspects: knowledge, state, and action.

Gratitude through knowledge means realizing that all blessings and favors one receives are gifts from Allah the Almighty, not merely the result of personal effort.

Gratitude through state (haal) means expressing joy before others for the blessings received, such as by saying alhamdulillah, showing a cheerful face, and helping those in need.

Gratitude through action means fulfilling Allah’s commands as proof of obedience and using His blessings in accordance with the prescribed Sharia.

O Muslims, may Allah protect you,

Among the forms of gratitude for the blessing of independence, there are several matters we need to uphold:

First, filling independence in accordance with the guidance of Allah the Almighty, while avoiding disobedience, extravagance, idolatry, and arrogance.

Second, safeguarding unity and solidarity among the people by strengthening brotherhood among fellow human beings. Unity is the key to maintaining the nation’s integrity, fostering synergy, and achieving common goals.

In a hadith, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) reminded us about the importance of unity:

«إِنَّ المُؤْمِنَ لِلْمُؤْمِنِ كَالبُنْيَانِ يَشُدُّ بَعْضُهُ بَعْضًا» وَشَبَّكَ أَصَابِعَهُ. (رواه البخاري)

“The believers to one another are like a building whose parts support each other.” Then he interlaced his fingers. (Hadith narrated by Al-Bukhari)

Third, in being grateful for the blessing of independence, the Indonesian nation must not forget the struggle of the Palestinian people in achieving their independence. Palestine is the only nation that until now has not gained its freedom, still under the oppression and occupation of the Zionist regime.

For Muslims in Indonesia, liberating Al-Aqsa Mosque and supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people is not only a constitutional mandate, but also a demand of the Sharia, as emphasized in a hadith:

لَا يُؤْمِنُ أَحَدُكُمْ حَتَّى يُحِبَّ لِأَخِيْهِ مَا يُحِبُّ لِنَفْسِهِ (رواه البخارى)

“None of you truly believes until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself.” (Hadith narrated by Al-Bukhari)

One of the signs of our love for our brothers and sisters in Palestine is to help them achieve independence, just as we now enjoy.

May we all be able to show gratitude for the blessing of independence by supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people. Ameen, Ya Rabbal ‘Alamin.

بَارَكَ اللهُ لِيْ وَلَكُمْ فِي الْقُرْآنِ الْعَظِيْمِ، وَنَفَعَنِيْ وَإِيَّاكُمْ بِمَا فِيْهِ مِنَ اْلآيَاتِ وَالذِّكْرِ الْحَكِيْمِ. أَقُوْلُ قَوْلِيْ هَٰذَا وَأَسْتَغْفِرُوا اللهَ الْعَظِيْمَ . اِنَّهٗ هُوَ الْبَرُّ الرَّحِيْمِ.

The second sermon

اَلْحَمْدُ لِلّٰهِ الَّذِيْ اَمَرَنَا بِلُزُوْمِ اْلجَمَاعَةِ، وَنَهَانَا عَنِ اْلاِخْتِلَافِ وَالتَفَرُّقَةِ، وَاْلصَّلَاةُ وَالسَّلآ مُ عَلٰى نَبِيِّ الرَّحْمَةِ، وَعَلٰى اٰلِهِ وَاَصْحَا بِهِ هُدَاةِ اْلاُمَّةِ، أَمَّا بَعْدُ. فَيَآيُّهَا اْلمُسْلِمُوْنَ، اُوْصِيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِى بِتَقْوَى اللهِ فَقَدْ فَازَ اْلمُتَّقُوْنَ، وَقَالَ اللهُ تَعاَلَى أَعُوْذُ بِاللّٰهِ مِنَ الَّشيْطَانِ الرَّجِيْم ،إِنَّ اللهَ وَمَلآئِكَتَهٗ يُصَلُّوْنَ عَلىَ النَّبِى يآ اَيُّهَا الَّذِيْنَ آمَنُوْا صَلُّوْا عَلَيْهِ وَسَلِّمُوْا تَسْلِيْمًا. اَللَٰهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا صَلَّيْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهِيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ. وَبَارِكْ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا بَارَكْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهِيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ.

اَللهُمَّ اغْفِرْ لِلْمُؤْمِنِيْنَ وَاْلمُؤْمِنَاتِ وَاْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَاْلمُسْلِمَاتِ اَلاَحْيآءِ مِنْهُمْ وَاْلاَمْوَاتِ، اللّٰهُمَّ انْصُرْ اِخْوَانَنَآ المُجَا هِدِيْنَ فِى فِلِسْطِيْنِ وَفِى كُلِّ مَكَانٍ .اللّٰهُمَّ أَعِزَّ اْلإِسْلاَمَ وَاْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَأَذِلَّ الشِّرْكَ وَاْلمُشْرِكِيْنَ وَانْصُرْ عِبَادَكَ آْلمُوَحِّدِيْنَ وَانْصُرْ مَنْ نَصَرَ الدِّيْنَ وَاخْذُلْ مَنْ خَذَلَ اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَ دَمِّرْ أَعْدَاءَ الدِّيْنِ وَاعْلِ كَلِمَاتِكَ إِلَى يَوْمَ الدِّيْنِ. اللّٰهُمَّ ادْفَعْ عَنَّا اْلبَلاَءَ وَاْلوَبَاءَ وَالزَّلاَزِلَ وَاْلمِحَنَ وَسُوْءَ اْلفِتْنَةِ وَاْلمِحَنَ مَا ظَهَرَ مِنْهَا وَمَا بَطَنَ مِنْ بَلَدِنَاهَذَا خآصَّةً وَسَائِرِ اْلبُلْدَانِ اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ عآمَّةً ، يَا رَبَّ اْلعَالَمِيْنَ. رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَا اَنْفُسَنَا وَإنْ لَمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُوْنَنَّ مِنَ اْلخَاسِرِيْنَ. رَبَّنَا آتِناَ فِى الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِى اْلآخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ.

عِبَادَاللهِ! إِنَّ اللهَ يَأْمُرُ بِاْلعَدْلِ وَاْلإِحْسَانِ وَإِيْتآءِ ذِي اْلقُرْبىَ وَيَنْهَى عَنِ اْلفَحْشآءِ وَاْلمُنْكَرِ وَاْلبَغْيِ يَعِظُكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَذَكَّرُوْنَ وَاذْكُرُوا اللهَ اْلعَظِيْمَ يَذْكُرْكُمْ وَاشْكُرُوْهُ عَلىَ نِعَمِهِ يَزِدْكُمْ وَلَذِكْرُ اللهِ أَكْبَرُ. [Nia]

