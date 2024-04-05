Freedom Flotilla to Sail in Mid-April 2024 to Bring 5,500 Tons of Aid to Gaza

Madrid, MINA – Freedom FlotillaCoalition (FCC) will send several ships carrying 5,500 tons of humanitarian aid, and hundreds of international observers to the blockaded Gaza Strip in mid-April 2024.

The voyage aims to ‘challenge Israel’s illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip.’

“Rejecting Israel’s control over the entry of humanitarian aid, the FFC will not allow Israel to inspect the shipment,” said the Rumbo a Gaza charity, the Spanish branch of the Freedom Flotilla in a statement on Thursday, as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

He said, for everyone’s safety, and to ensure aid reaches those who need it, FFC will bring in hundreds of international humanitarian observers from various countries and different backgrounds.

Rumbo a Gaza said it was also sending an emergency mission to help alleviate “hunger in northern Gaza, and famine throughout the Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli government’s policy of deliberately starving the Palestinian people to death.”

The FFC also blamed the international community for allowing Israel to control aid reaching Gaza. They called for sanctions against Israel.

Rumbo a Gaza said Israel was not complying with the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to stop blocking the entry of humanitarian aid.

“Israel has long failed to fulfill its responsibility as an occupying power to ensure the health and well-being of Palestinians,” he said.

On the official freedomflotilla website, Ismail Moola, part of the FFC organization from South Africa, also emphasized that the court decision demands that everyone do their part to stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“Until our government leads the urgently needed humanitarian response, citizens of conscience, and our grassroots organizations must act to stop the genocide in Gaza. When our government fails, we sail!,” stressed Moola.

The organization’s announcement came after Israeli forces attacked and killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition was formed following the 2010 Freedom Flotilla mission, in which Israeli forces killed ten Turkish civilians, and injured 30 others while attacking the flotilla’s ships in international waters.

This coalition brings together organizations working to end Israel’s blockade of Gaza from countries around the world, including Turkey, Canada, the United States, Spain, South Africa, Indonesia and others. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)