Former Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Reveals Why Putin Launches Military Operation to Ukraine

Jakarta, MINA – The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Russia for the 2016-2020 period, M. Wahid Supriyadi said that the conflict in Ukraine stemmed from the desire of Ukraine, which has ambitions to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

According to him, Russia’s attack on Ukraine was also triggered by Russia over NATO’s expansion in Eastern Europe, which is considered a threat to Russia’s security.

“Because this is a buffer zone, buffer states. This means that if NATO is there, there is military equipment at the door, geopolitically this is a threat,” Supriyadi told MINA reporters in an exclusive virtual interview via a zoom meeting on Wednesday.

Therefore, Wahid suspects Russia will stop its invasion if Ukraine stop to join NATO.

“Whether Ukraine surrenders, then is neutral and does not enter NATO, then (the attack) is over, or is it replaced with a pro-Russian government,” he said.

Wahid said there have been many demonstrations by the public over the Russian attack on Ukraine.

He also initially didn’t think Russian President Vladimir Putin intended to invade Ukraine, as it was unlikely that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia would last long enough and there would be no sign of a war taking place.

Surprisingly, however, Putin acted beyond expectations and declared war on Ukraine. The former Indonesian Ambassador to Russia and Belarus emphasized that the war might take a long time. Until now Russia has not had the intention to bombard Ukraine cities

Wahid also said that Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine was a lesson as well as pressure from Russia on the country.

“So actually this war is a lesson, as a pressure from Russia. Not to occupy one territory (in Ukraine) for Russia,” he wrote.

Although peace talks have been held three times, in fact they have not produced good results for Ukraine.

In addition, several Western countries have imposed economic sanctions to pressure Russia so that there will be no invasion, the latest of which is that Washington is discussing a ban on oil imports from Russia to Europe.

However, until now the invasion is still ongoing and can not be stopped by Putin’s brutal intention to destroy Ukraine.

“It is very difficult, even though there are sanctions but Putin may not stop,” said Supriyadi.

Russia’s war in Ukraine, which began on February 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions for Moscow and prompted an exodus of global companies from Russia.

The United Nations reports that at least 474 civilians have been killed and 861 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war. Meanwhile, the United Nations Refugee Agency reported that about 2 million people had also been sent to neighboring countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)