Former Ambassador: Indonesia Expected to Be a Mediator for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Jakarta, MINA – Former Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Ukraine Prof. Dr. Yuddy Chrisnandi said Indonesia is expected to be a mediator or peacemaker in providing a solution for the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

According to him, Indonesia has a strong momentum in taking a stand to support Russia and Ukraine in pursuing a peaceful path in resolving conflicts.

Moreover, Indonesia is a country with the largest Muslim population in the world, the initiator of the non-aligned movement, the leader of ASEAN and the 2022 G-20 Presidency.

“We can play a role in providing a peaceful solution. We need to take other diplomatic steps to immediately stop the war, initiate and bring the two together to become an alternative force for peace for both of them,” said Prof Yuddy when he was interviewed by MINA virtually om Saturday.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Ukraine, Armenia and Georgia for the period of April 2017 – October 2021 hoped that Indonesia’s position as the G20 Presidency would be able to become Indonesia’s carrying capacity to be taken into account in the resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Indonesia holds the G20 Presidency, whose summit will be held in Bali in November 2022. The G20 is a multilateral economic cooperation forum involving 19 major countries and the European Union (EU), including Russia, the United States, and China.

In addition, Indonesia has good relations with the two warring countries. Both with Russia and Ukraine, even relations with these two countries have existed since the heyday of the Soviet Union.

Prof. Yuddy appreciated Indonesia’s decision to approve the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly (UN) to pressure Russia for its attack on Ukraine.

The resolution was approved by Indonesia and 140 other countries during an emergency session on Wednesday. While five countries did not agree, and 35 others abstained.

In the resolution, the United Nations condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and asked Russia unconditionally to immediately withdraw all its troops and stop the war.

“We have taken a step forward to join the peace-loving world community to stop war through diplomatic channels,” he said.

Prof. Yuddy, who is also the former Minister of PAN RB, added that Indonesia then needs to make other diplomatic breakthroughs that are effective and active in leading and accommodating other countries for cooperation in the interest of world peace. (T/RE1)

