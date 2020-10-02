Foreign Minister: If Just Alone, Turkey Still to Support Palestinian Cause

Istanbul, MINA – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that his country’s stance on the Palestinian issue is very clear, even if alone, Turkey would still support the Palestinian cause.

“This is the struggle of the Ummah,” said Cavusoglu when answering Anadolu Agency’s editorial statement regarding the current issue in which the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain normalized their relationship with Israel even though the Palestinian people criticized the policy.

Highlighting the parameters for the solution to this problem are the United Nations (UN) and the Arab Peace Initiative, the Turkish minister said that every country has the right to restore relations with one another.

The point here, Cavusoglu said, if it harms Palestine to improve relations with a state, and betray the Palestinian and Ummah struggle and support colonialism, then Turkey will oppose it.

Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey will oppose any steps that are contrary to Palestinian interests.

“Furthermore, we will support Palestinian interests in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other platforms,” ​​said the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Revealing that Turkey’s relationship with Israel depended on Israel’s next steps, Cavusoglu underlined that Turkey is not a country hostile to the Jewish faith.

“We oppose Israeli measures and its illegal occupation of Palestine and our holy places. Turkey opposes measures that erode Jerusalem’s status,” he said, adding that Turkey is defending rights, justice and truth.

The UAE and Bahrain recently signed a controversial agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, amid strong criticism from Palestinians, who have called the pact a betrayal of the Palestinian cause. (T/RE1)

