Floods in Yemen Kill 10 People, Including Four Children

Sana’a, MINA – Yemeni officials said four children died in a collapsed building while six others died when their car was swept away by floods in a district near Sanaa, due to heavy rains on Sunday.

Quoted from The New Arab, torrential rains lashed Yemen’s war-torn capital and its surroundings on Sunday, causing flooding and the collapse of buildings that killed 10 people, including four children.

A three-story building in Sanaa’s historic district collapsed killing four children inside, a doctor at the city’s Republic Hospital said.

The head of emergency operations in the governorate, Nashwan al-Samawi, told the Saba news agency that flooding swept away a car on a road in Sanaa’s southern Dhamar province, killing the driver and five passengers.

Heavy rains cause devastating floods in Yemen every year, and the latest torrential flows have increased over the past week.

Residents in Sanaa said that flooding and rain caused panic among residents after rising water levels separated the two sides of Sanaa’s old city, which was a “strategic project to protect the city from flood damage and disasters”, donated by the United States several years ago.

The local Meteorological Center expects thunderstorms of varying intensity to continue in much of the country, warning residents of landslides and low horizontal visibility over the next 24 hours.

The conflict since 2014 between the Iran-backed Houthis and government forces has left hundreds of thousands of people dead in fighting or from disease and malnutrition. The ceasefire has been in place since last April. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)