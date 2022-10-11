FIFA Envoy Visits Indonesian Football Association Office in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – FIFA (International Football Federation) envoy Niko Nhouvannasak visited the PSSI (All-Indonesian Football Association) office at GBK Arena, Jakarta, on Monday.

Niko Nhouvannasak, who serves as FIFA Development Project Coordinator, will collaborate with the Government of the Republic of Indonesia to investigate the Kanjuruhan tragedy that occurred on October 1, 2022.

The Kanjuruhan tragedy became a heartbreaking football incident because it killed 131 people while hundreds of others were injured. This incident places the Kanjuruhan Tragedy as the second deadliest incident in world football.

In the meeting with FIFA representatives, the General Chairperson of PSSI, Mochamad Iriawan, and the Deputy General Chairperson, Iwan Budianto were present.

Mochamad Iriawan revealed the discussion of the meeting between PSSI and FIFA representative Niko Nhouvannasak.

“Real steps and the best solutions going forward are the topics of discussion at today’s meeting,” said Mochamad Iriawan, quoted from the official PSSI website.

“This meeting is an initial meeting which will be followed by a series of mentoring activities by FIFA to improve the development of Indonesian football,” he added.

Mochamad Iriawan also expressed his appreciation to FIFA who wanted to provide special assistance for the development of Indonesian football.

“We welcome and appreciate the arrival of FIFA today at the PSSI office. FIFA said it would continue to provide assistance and provide the greatest support to PSSI after the incident, “he said.

FIFA’s assistance for Indonesian football is the result of the communication between the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and the President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino.

Jokowi said that FIFA would form a team to help transform Indonesian football.

“FIFA together with the government will form a transformation team for Indonesian football. FIFA will be based in Indonesia during the process,” Jokowi said.

On that occasion, Jokowi also revealed the good news that FIFA did not sanction Indonesia because of the Kanjuruhan Tragedy.

“Based on the letter, thank God Indonesian football is not sanctioned by FIFA,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)