European Union Envoy to the Middle East Peace Process Meets with Palestinian Officials

Ramallah, MINA – The European Union envoy to the Middle East peace process, Sven Koopmans, met on Wednesday in Ramallah with Palestinian officials and discussed the latest political developments.

Koopmans met separately with Foreign Minister Riyad Malki and Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the Civil Affairs Authority.

The two Palestinian officials briefed the European envoy on the latest political developments in Palestine, WAFA reported.

Malki urged Koopmans to help reactivate the work of the International Quartet on the Middle East peace process and to developing Palestinian-EU relations to the level of strategic dialogue in all fields.

He also urged him to talk directly with the representatives of the Palestinian people when discussing the Palestinian cause.

Al-Sheikh also reviewed the latest political developments in Palestine and the region, and the necessity of an EU initiative to revive the political process in order to reach a just solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Koopmans said the EU wants to be involved in the peace process, reiterating its support for the Palestinian people and its institutions, while stressing that he will do his best to revive the work of the quartet, which includes, in addition to the EU, the United States, Russia, and the United Nations.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)