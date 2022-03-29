European Fatwa Council: Ramadan to Begin on April 2

Rabat, MINA – The General Secretariat of the European Council for Fatwas and Research said the start of Ramadan will begin on Saturday 2 April 2022.

In a statement, the Council said “accurate astronomical calculations for the crescent moon in Ramadan” confirmed that sightings of the crescent moon will be possible in western Africa and America with telescopes after sunset on the 29th day of Sha’ban.

The council noted that its calculations were based on several criteria, including confirmation from the International Fiqh Council, as well as from the Hijri Calendar Committee held in Istanbul recently. MINA quoted Morocco World New Wednesday.

Several international councils have also confirmed the month of Ramadan will start on April 2 this year.

Meanwhile, Canada-based Islamic Relief also reported that the month of Ramadan will start on April 2. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)