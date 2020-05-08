EU Reaffirms Its Political and Financial Support for UNRWA

Brussels, MINA – The European Union (EU) on Wednesday reaffirmed its political and financial support to the UN Relief and Work Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

In a telephone call, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union/ European Commission Vice President, Josep Borrell, reiterated this position to the new UNRWA Commissioner General, Philippe Lazzarini, thus quoted from MEMO on Friday, May 8.

The two officials also exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East and the challenges it faces, especially with regard to coronavirus pandemic.

Borrell highlighted the important role of UNRWA for stability and security in the region and the importance of their work for the continuation of the two-state solution negotiated in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

UNRWA was established in 1949 to provide assistance and protection for Palestinian refugees who were forced out of their homes by Israeli Occupation.

The organization currently, provides services to around 5.3 million Palestinian refugees in the occupied territories, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. However, UNRWA has suffered from a severe financial crisis since 2018 due to the termination of the US contributions. (T/RE1

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)