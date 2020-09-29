Erdogan Urges Armenia to End Occupation of Karabakh, Azerbaijan

Istanbul, MINA – The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday urged Armenia to immediately end the occupation of Azerbaijan’s territory, so that peace can occur in the region.

“The crisis in the region that started with the occupation of the Karabakh region must end,” Erdogan said at a symposium on international maritime law and the East Mediterranean at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul as quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday.

“Once again I condemn Armenia, which attacked Azerbaijan last Sunday,” Erdogan said.

“Turkey continues to stand with Azerbaijan with all its heart and all its abilities,” he said.

“Any offer other than ending the occupation,” is not only unfair and illegal, but will continue to destroy Armenia”,” Erdogan said.

“Recent developments have provided an opportunity for all influential countries in the region to introduce realistic and fair solutions,” he said.

Erdogan’s remarks came after border clashes erupted on Sunday morning after Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijan’s civilian settlements and military positions in the region, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)