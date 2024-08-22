‘Emergency Alert’ with Blue Garuda Goes Viral on Social Media

Jakarta, MINA – A video depicting an Emergency Alert with a blue background featuring the Garuda Indonesia emblem has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

The Emergency Alert has been voiced by several figures since Wednesday (August 21), amid efforts by the DPR (Indonesian Parliament) and the government to overturn the Constitutional Court’s (MK) ruling on the threshold requirements for regional head candidacies.

The Constitutional Court’s decision related to the requirements for the 2024 Simultaneous Regional Elections has drawn significant attention.

The viral spread of the Emergency Alert on social media came after the DPR RI was criticized for ignoring the Constitutional Court’s ruling on regional head candidacy requirements.

The purpose of the emergency alert circulating on social media and Google is a call from netizens to collectively monitor the Constitutional Court’s decision ahead of the upcoming 2024 Simultaneous Regional Elections.

The hashtag emerged following the Constitutional Court’s rulings that could potentially change the political landscape before the elections. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)