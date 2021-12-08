Select Language

Egyptian-Russian Navy Joint Exercises in the Mediterranean

Cairo, MINA – The navies of Egypt and Russia are holding a joint exercise Friendship Bridge 4, which will last for several days in the Mediterranean.

It started with a welcoming ceremony for Russian troops at the Alexandria Naval Base in the presence of Lieutenant General Ahmed Khaled Hassan Saeed, who delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the navies of the two countries. Arab News reported on Tuesday.

Friendship Bridge 4 is part of Egypt’s plan to conduct joint military exercises with friendly countries.

Earlier, the Egyptian and Jordanian Armed Forces concluded the joint Aqaba-6 exercise.

The training that took place in Jordan, including joint operations to destroy armed terrorist posts inside border villages, and intercepting merchant ships that violated the regulations. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

