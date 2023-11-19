Egypt Urges Israel to Take Responsibility for Attack on Al-Fakhoura UN School

Cairo, MINA – The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on its official Facebook account said that the Israeli attack on the Al-Fakhoura school in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip was a war crime that required an investigation to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The statement came after dozens of people were martyred and injured in the Israeli bombing of a learning center managed by the UN Relief Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Saturday, another attack also occurred at the Tal Azzatar school in the refugee camp.

“The attack is a deliberate insult to the UN, aid organizations and noble humanitarian values ​​and a new blatant violation that adds to a series of Israeli violations against civilians in the Gaza Strip,” said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry called on influential international parties and the UN Security Council to immediately intervene to end human suffering in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has killed at least 12,000 Palestinians in air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches were damaged or destroyed due to Israel’s relentless attacks on the blockaded enclave.

The Israeli blockade has also cut off fuel, electricity, and water supplies to Gaza, as well as reducing aid supplies. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)