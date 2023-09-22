Egypt Receives 310,000 Sudanese Refugees

Cairo, MINA – Since start of the conflict between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces in April, Egypt has received 310,000 Sudanese refugees and it is offering them medical and psychological support, Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukri, said on Wednesday, Middle East Monitor reported.

During a meeting held on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York, he urged the warring parties in Sudan to stop their fight.

The meeting was organised by Egypt in cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the African Union, the European Union, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Shoukry emphasized that Sudan’s neighbours should not shoulder the crisis alone, to avoid straining public services, jeopardising peaceful co-existence and instigating irregular migration.

He called for equitable burden-sharing and the fulfilment of financial pledges from countries to address the humanitarian crisis in the African country.

“The international community must come together to close the funding gaps and ensure that countries fulfil their financial pledges,” he stressed.

Representatives from over 50 countries and organisations attended the meeting, during which Shoukry said that Egypt has already been hosting 5 million Sudanese for decades. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)