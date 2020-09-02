Dozens of Dutch Activists Demonstrate Demanding End of Blockade in Gaza

Amsterdam, MINA – Dozens of volunteers concern about Palestine held a demonstration in Amsterdam, demanding Israel to end the blockade on Gaza, which has been going on for 14 years.

They asked that basic materials such as building materials and others could enter Gaza and be available to all residents in Gaza. Thus Palinfo reported.

The Israeli occupation continues to launch almost daily aggression against Gaza while Palestinian fighters in Gaza launch fire balloons into Israeli-controlled areas.

Gaza is experiencing a severe crisis due to the blockade imposed by Israel, which has resulted in power supply cuts and an increase in positive cases of corona due to a shortage of medical equipment and a lack of ventilators.

Previously, in a series of dialogues mediated by Qatar, a ceasefire had been reached between Hamas and Israel to prevent Gaza from escalating the Hamas conflict with Israel. Israel has stopped its aggression it says is in retaliation for incendiary balloon bomb attacks from Gaza.

After the agreement, Israel reopened the Salom crossing and allowed the entry of building materials and fuel into Gaza, and allowed Gaza fishermen to return to sea 15 nautical miles.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance was asked for a commitment to stop the launching of fire balloons at a number of Israeli settlements around Gaza. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)